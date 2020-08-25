‘RHONY’ Alum Carole Radziwill Reacts to Dorinda Medley’s Exit by Shading ‘Fake’ Cast Members

Instagram

Carole Radziwill is among those who were affected by Dorinda Medley‘s departure from “The Real Housewives of New York City“. Carole, who left the show two years ago, has taken to her Twitter account to weigh in on Dorinda’s exit.

Gushing over Dorinda, Carole wrote on the blue bird app on Tuesday, August 25, “Dorinda was only ‘real’ HW. So no more truth telling too. Trust me that’s a main reason cast is let go.” The 57-year-old, who starred on “RHONY” from seasons 5 to 10, went on saying, “Telling the truth & exposing fake cast members & their storylines & how its all manipulated by production. I will never tire of saying I told you so about Trump, and this.”

Not stopping there, Carole followed it up with another tweet hours later. Alongside a picture of her with Dorinda, she wrote in the caption, “And so it goes….#Rhony Fans will miss her quips, her humor, her in your face bulls**t detector & her intelligence. But what they will come to miss the most is her honesty and realness in a sea of mendacity. Onward, my love. @DorindaMedley.”

Carole Radziwill reacted to Dorinda Medley’s exit.

Dorinda announced her departure from the Bravo series on Tuesday. “What a journey this has been,” she said in an Instagram post. “I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end.”

The 55-year-old was grateful for the show, dubbing it “a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.” She went on to say, “I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

“Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success,” she concluded her message.