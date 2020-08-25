Republicans Turn to Rescued Hostages to Highlight Trump Foreign Policy

Planning for the meeting with Mr. Trump took shape in recent weeks. The office of the national security adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, emailed one formerly detained American last month, inquiring about interest in a potential event at the White House on July 31. The email described it in general terms as an “opportunity” to “send a strong message to the individuals and families of those who remain in captivity that the U.S. government will continue to work on their behalf until they are home with their loved ones.”

That email did not mention the convention, and it was not immediately clear to at least one participant that the meeting with Mr. Trump would be featured on prime- national television, a person familiar with the events said.

During the event, Mr. Trump cited Mr. O’Brien, who had served as the U.S. government’s chief negotiator for the release of prisoners and hostages abroad. His performance in that job — winning releases of detained Americans, which allowed Mr. Trump to stage triumphant events for the news media — delighted the president and helped him ascend to one of the U.S. government’s top jobs despite a relatively thin résumé.

Mr. Brunson was the most prominent of the attendees. After his case became a cause for evangelical Christians in the United States, Mr. Trump pressured Mr. Erdogan’s government with threats and economic sanctions.

Also present was Michael White, a U.S. Navy veteran arrested in July 2018 while visiting a woman in the Iranian city of Mashhad. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on charges of espionage before he was freed in June as part of a prisoner exchange with Tehran. On Monday, Mr. White told Mr. Trump that he had been the victim of a “major trap” and said the president was “able to get me out of that prison in record . It was amazing.”

Although the cases of Mr. Brunson and Mr. White drew significant public attention, others who joined Mr. Trump were relative unknowns. Among them was Sam Goodwin, a St. Louis resident seeking to visit every nation on earth who was arrested soon after entering war-torn Syria and held there by government forces for 63 days early last year.

The Trump administration was not previously known to have played a significant role in Mr. Goodwin’s release. When he was freed in July 2019, his family released a statement thanking Lebanon’s internal security chief.