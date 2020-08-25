redmi note 9 pro: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with 5,020mAh battery and up to 6GB RAM to go on sale today via Amazon – Mobiles News

Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on another flash sale today. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce siteAmazon and Mi.com at 12pm today. Those interested in buying can head to the either of the online platforms to grab a unit for themselves. The smartphone offers a 48MP primary rear camera and a 16MP camera at the front.

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in three variants. The base model packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, and can be purchased at Rs 13,999. There is another variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM priced at Rs 15,999. The top-end variant, on the other hand, packs 6GB RAM with 128GB storage capacity. It can be purchased at Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications





Xiaomi offers Redmi Note 9 Pro in three colour variants- Aurora Blue Glacier White and Interstellar Black. The smartphone comes with a 48MP primary rear camera paired with an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the handset has a 32MP in-display camera for selfies.

The handset offers a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on MIUI based on Android 10 operating system and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is dual SIM phone that comes with 2+1 card slot. The handset’s storage can be expanded up to 512GB using microSD card. The device is backed by a 5,020mAh battery.

