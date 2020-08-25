Record-high Bitcoin whale population is bullish for BTC price — Analyst By Cointelegraph

Record-high Bitcoin whale population is bullish for BTC price — Analyst
In recent weeks, the number of (BTC) addresses holding over 1,000 BTC — often referred to as “whales” — rapidly increased to around 2,088. This trend started shortly after Bitcoin price crashed to $3,600 in March.
The data is relevant because historical data suggests that aggressive accumulation by large investors is typically a sign of a new bull cycle.
