Ranking the NFL coaches heading into 2020

Seemingly anyone associated with McVay in any possible way was a hot candidate last offseason, after the instant success of the Rams head in his early 30’s that included a trip to the Super Bowl. McVay has led the Rams to three winning seasons in as many years, with an offense that saw its trajectory skyrocket immediately after McVay took over in 2017. After some struggles last year, McVay took the bold action of moving on from acclaimed defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, while the team also rid themselves of former offensive stars Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks. Competing in arguably the toughest division in the league, McVay will certainly earn his paycheck if the Rams can return to the playoffs this year after a one-season hiatus.