Rams, Chargers, 49ers ban fans from Week 1 games

The Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers joined the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills on Tuesday by declaring that fans won’t be permitted into home games at the start of the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the Rams and Chargers announced that games played at SoFi Stadium “will be held without fans in attendance until further notice.” The 49ers are closing the doors to Levi’s Stadium for the club’s Sept. 13 contest versus the Arizona Cardinals but remain open to welcoming customers back “later this season” if possible.

“If public health conditions ‘significantly improve’ and state guidance progresses enough that the Rams, Chargers and SoFi Stadium feel fans can safely attend home games, the teams and the stadium will communicate the news at that time,” the Rams explained in their official statement.

Roughly one month ago, the Rams informed season ticket holders that SoFi Stadium would be “at limited or no capacity in 2020” due to the uncontrolled virus outbreak.

Per data shared by the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) on Monday, at least 20 NFL clubs will now open the season without spectators. The Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots still intend to permit fans at reduced stadium capacities as of the afternoon of Aug. 25.

The Chiefs begin their Super Bowl title defense versus the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 10.