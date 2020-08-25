Rakul Preet clicked on her arrival at the Mumbai airport

As the country is transitioning back to its old ways, we’re beginning to see more and more film stars in public once again. Today, our cameras snapped the gorgeous Rakul Preet at the Mumbai airport as she returned from her stay in Delhi. Rakul is one actress who is extremely popular not only among Bollywood fans but also those of regional cinema. This also means that she is constantly on the move due to her work commitments.

The actress was seen wearing a black top and a pair of denims. She topped it with an unbuttoned green shirt. Rumours suggest that she’ll soon resume shooting for her untitled project with Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai.

Take a look at the pictures below.