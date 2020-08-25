Pumpkin Spice Season Is Here! 11 Products to Fall For

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It’s time to fall in love with the tastiest season of the year.

While most of the country may be experiencing record-high temperatures, your favorite companies are serving up pumpkin spice deliciousness earlier than ever before.

Starting this morning, Starbucks’ beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to cafes. In other words, run, don’t walk to your car.

For better or worse, pumpkin spice isn’t just a food or drink flavor. More and more companies are adding the flavor to their line of products. Need proof? Keep scrolling and prepare to add some spice to your shopping cart.