Public Enemy to Mark 30th Anniversary of ‘Fear of a Black Planet’ With Special Art Show

To open at the Black Book Gallery in Denver, Colorado on September 5, ‘The Terrordome’ will feature one-of-a-kind pieces by street artists Shepard Fairey, Vhils, Anthony Lister and Faith47 among others.

Rap veterans Public Enemy will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album “Fear of a Black Planet” with a special art show.

“The Terrordome” will open at the Black Book Gallery in Denver, Colorado on September 5 and feature original, one-of-a-kind pieces by the likes of street artists Shepard Fairey, Vhils, Anthony Lister, How & Nosm, and Faith47, as well as Public Enemy frontman Chuck D himself.

“Bringing visual artists and music together has always been important to me because it’s who I am,” Chuck D shares in a statement.

“I was an illustrator and graphic designer long before I ever grabbed a microphone. We’ve been working hard at bringing together an amazing array of artists for the show, and look forward to people coming through to see their work.”

Gallery officials will be following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, including limiting the capacity of the venue, so fans can check out the show safely.

“The Terrordome” will run until October 3.

The critically-acclaimed 1990 album, which covered still-timely topics such as institutional racism and white supremacy, spawned the protest anthem “Fight the Power”, written for Spike Lee‘s movie classic “Do the Right Thing”, as well as the singles “911 Is a Joke”, “Welcome to the Terrordome”, and “Can’t Do Nuttin’ for Ya Man”.

Its cultural significance was formally recognised in 2005, when officials at America’s Library of Congress added it to the National Recording Registry.