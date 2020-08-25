Photos: Sanjay Dutt heads to the hospital with Maanayata Dutt



Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer a couple of weeks back and since then there has been speculation around his health and where he’ll get treated. Recently, Sanjay Dutt went to a hospital in Mumbai to get preliminary tests done and returned home in a couple of days. And now, after celebrating Ganpati at home, the actor along with his wife Maanayata Dutt was clicked leaving for the hospital again for treatment. It’s said that the actor has procured a five-year US visa on medical grounds and will be soon leaving the country for the treatment.



The shutterbugs snapped Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt and Priya Dutt as they left from the Dutt residence earlier today. According to a few reports, Sanjay Dutt might get treated in the same hospital where his mother Nargis was treated in the US. Keep watching this space for more updates from Bollywood.