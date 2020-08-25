Pandemic has gutted global tourism and it’s costing Australia $10b every month

In Australia, the enormous losses are still costing the nation’s tourism industry up to $10 billion every month — including almost $6 billion in domestic travel and $4 billion in foreign visitors, the Tourism & Transport Forum told .com.au.

The coronavirus fallout has also seen as many as 532,000 jobs and up to $21.3 billion in wages and salaries lost this year across the country.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 07: Airline staff walk past empty baggage carousels at the Sydney Domestic Airport Terminal arrivals area on August 07, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. People travelling from Victoria into NSW must go into mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days at their own expense. The new rules, which came into effect at 12:01 on Friday, were introduced in response to Victoria’s rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases through community transmission. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images (Getty)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today said in a policy briefing and video address that tourism is the world’s third-largest export sector, behind fuels and chemicals, and accounted for seven per cent of global trade last year.

In 2020, more than 120 million tourism industry jobs worldwide are at risk due to the pandemic.

“It employs one in every 10 people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more,” Mr Guterres said.

“It boosts economies … It allows people to experience some of the world’s cultural and natural riches and brings people closer to each other, highlighting our common humanity.”

The UN chief also said that in the first five months of 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic, international tourist arrivals decreased by more than half.

Mr Guterres said the tourism impact of COVID-19 has been a “major shock” for richer developed nations “but for developing countries, it is an emergency, particularly for many small island developing states and African countries.”

Tourism for some of those countries represents over 20 per cent of their GDP, he said.

Tourism in Australia provides as much as $60.8 billion to the nation’s yearly GDP. And on top of every dollar spent, 82 cents more is generated for other economic sectors, Tourism Australia told .com.au.

