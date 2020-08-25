Opinion Piece: From Casinos to Customer Service – Why B2C Interaction Still Counts

In the world of commerce, technology is rapidly changing the way things work. Now, more than ever before, companies are becoming reliant on it to take care of all manner of tasks, from data mining to deliveries.

However, until very recently, there’s one area that has always remained sacred: customer interactions. While technology may have been used for generic communications, such as sending out marketing emails, on the whole, the role of customer service in shaping the client experience has been left to individuals rather than AI.

Not so since the increasing ability of chat bots has left them able to take over from roles formerly filled by flesh-and-blood employees, but is this a mistake on the part of companies? We take a look at why business-to-customer interactions still count.

A sense of connection

If there’s one sector that has taken full advantage of artificial intelligence and the many boons it offers, it’s the online casino industry. Existing entirely in the ether, so to speak, it has always been at the forefront of pioneering technology.

This is little wonder considering its nature and the fact it exists entirely online, and yet casinos are one of the few businesses clever enough to still understand the value of face-to-face interactions.

This is perhaps best evidenced by taking a look at their products. We’ll use Paddy Power as an example. As well as allowing users to experience a variety of purely online entertainments – e.g. providing the chance to play blackjack games for real money, or slots, roulette, and so on – they also feature live casino among their offerings.

The reason is simple: a lot of customers still value the sense of connection that comes from face-to-face interactions. This is something other industries would do well not to lose sight of.

A more personalized customer experience

As well as helping to engender a sense of connection, authentic interactions between businesses and their customers can also be useful in helping to create a more personalized client experience.

Indeed, this is a major drawback of the AI chat bots that are increasingly usurping traditionally employee-led roles. While these can often simulate an organic conversation, it’s important to remember that this type of technology works from a generic script, and so cannot respond to human nuance or accurately read emotionally charged situations.

This inability to understand or empathize with the person on the other end of the conversation is a sure-fire way to alienate customers and do your business out of any future interactions, which is where human handlers continue to reign supreme.

This is important in light of one point in particular: that the difference between a repeat buyer and a disgruntled former customer is one bad experience with your company.

When it comes to handling customer interactions, there is much good to be said for automation, but clever businesses will recognize that, in certain instances, a human approach will always remain superior. Don’t lose sight of this in the rush to remain on top, but rather embrace it and use it to your full advantage.