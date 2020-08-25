Ontario Teachers’ bond gain helped offset real estate losses

Article content continued

“The fixed income asset class generated $7.9 billion in income and that offset losses in both inflation-sensitive asset class, which was $2.1 billion, and also the infrastructure and real estate, which generated a loss of $4.7 billion,” Hindo said.

Fixed income accounted for 23 per cent of the portfolio — compared with 46 per cent at the end of last year — with bonds representing 14 per cent. The fund reported $41.6 billion in real estate and infrastructure and property as of June 30, making up about one-fifth of the portfolio.

Its money market exposure, which includes debt issued, was negative $24 billion, from negative $79 billion at the end of 2019, as OTPP didn’t need as much funding for its fixed income activities, Hindo said in an interview.

The pension fund sees abundant opportunities in credit markets globally.

“Reflecting back on the last few months, since the onset of the crisis, corporate balance sheets globally have been impacted by the severity of their economic downturn. And that means that over the next few years these corporate balance sheets need to be repaired and they will need capital injection, be it equity or credit, and we believe credit in particular will offer reasonably good risk adjusted returns,” Hindo said.

He says the retail storefront business model is being challenged by increasing online sales on the heels of the coronavirus lockdown that kept people at home for months.

But the pension fund is invested “in some of the best performing, high quality malls in Canada, with the best locations, and those malls have been able to generate value, by managing better and by making sure that the experience inside the shopping malls is a lot more than what it used to be,” Hindo added.