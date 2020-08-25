NRL Round 16 team lists: News, squads, injuries

North Queensland star Valentine Holmes will return this weekend for the Cowboys when they take on the Sharks on Saturday night.

Holmes, who underwent ankle surgery back in mid-July, will come into the side in place of young speedster Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow who’s set to be rested.

Despite starting the season at fullback, the Cowboys recruit has been listed on the wing with Scott Drinkwater to take over the No.1 duties for this weekend’s clash with Cronulla.

In other team news, Manly will unleash 19-year-old young gun Albert Hopoate, son of club legend John Hopoate, for Sunday’s clash with the Storm.

Gus casts doubt over Eels premiership hopes

Manly’s brutal injury list took a further hit on Saturday night when centre Moses Suli went down with a foot injury. The club already has the likes of Tom Trbojevic, Dylan Walker, Brendan Elliot and Joel Thompson all sitting on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Storm icon Cameron Smith is expected to return to lead Melbourne when they come up against the Sea Eagles.

Smith has missed three rounds with a shoulder injury and will be a welcome addition alongside fellow returnees Jesse Bromwich and Jahrome Hughes.

For Sydney Roosters fans, they will need to wait at least another week before the club allows icon Sonny Bill Williams to make his return to the NRL.

But in some good news for the tricolours, Captain Boyd Cordner returns to the squad and will go straight into the starting side at second-row.

NRL TEAMS:

Thursday

Parramatta Eels v South Sydney, 7.50pm AEST, Bankwest Stadium

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Ryan Matterson 13. Nathan Brown 14. Ray Stone 15. Andrew Davey 16. Kane Evans 17. Oregon Kaufusi 18. Stefano Utoikamanu 19. Haze Dunster 20. Will Smith 21. Brad Takairangi

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Corey Allan 3. Campbell Graham 4. Dane Gagai 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Jaydn Su’A 12. Bayley Sironen 13. Cameron Murray 14. Mark Nicholls 15. Liam Knight 16. Patrick Mago 17. Keaon Koloamatangi 18. Jed Cartwright 19. Steven Marsters 20. Troy Dargan 21. Kurt Dillon

Mitchell Moses (Getty)

Friday

St George v Gold Coast Titans, 6pm AEST, Jubilee Stadium

Dragons: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Adam Clune 8. Blake Lawrie 9. Ben Hunt 10. Josh Kerr 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Kaide Ellis 15. Trent Merrin 16. Jackson Ford 17. Billy Brittain 18. Eddie Blacker 19. Tristan Sailor 20. Jayden Sullivan 21. Max Feagai

Titans: 1. Alexander Brimson 2. Corey Thompson 3. Brian Kelly 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Phillip Sami 6. Ashley Taylor 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Mitch Rein 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Sam Stone 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tyrone Peachey 14. Erin Clark 15. Sam Lisone 16. Keegan Hipgrave 17. Jai Whitbread 18. Tanah Boyd 19. Anthony Don 20. Treymain Spry 21. Darius Farmer

Corey Norman scores a try (Getty)

Sydney Roosters v Brisbane Broncos, 7.55pm AEST, SCG

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Josh Morris 4. Joseph Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Drew Hutchison 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Friend 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Isaac Liu 14. Freddy Lussick 15. Poasa Faamausili 16. Nat Butcher 17. Lindsay Collins 18. Daniel Fifita 19. Ryan Hall 20. Max Bailey 21. Egan Butcher

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Richard Kennar 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Jordan Kahu 5. Herbie Farnworth 6. Sean O’Sullivan 7. Tom Dearden 8. Joe Ofahengaue 9. Cory Paix 10. Rhys Kennedy 11. David Fifita 12. Ben Te’o 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Brodie Croft 15. Jordan Riki 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Jamil Hopoate 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Pride Petterson-Robati 20. Tyson Gamble 21. Corey Oates

James Tedesco (Getty)

Saturday

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights, 3.00pm AEST, Scully Park

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Adam Pompey 3. Hayze Perham 4. Peta Hiku 5. George Jennings 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Chanel Harris-Tavita 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 9. Karl Lawton 10. Lachlan Burr 11. Eliesa Katoa 12. Tohu Harris 13. Jazz Tevaga 14. Wayde Egan 15. Adam Blair 16. Daniel Alvaro 17. Jack Murchie 18. Isaiah Papali’i 20. Gerard Beale 21. Josh Curran 22. Paul Turner

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Starford To’a 3. Enari Tuala 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Hymel Hunt 6. Mason Lino 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Kurt Mann 10. Jacob Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Aidan Guerra 13. Mitchell Barnett 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Herman Ese’ese 16. Josh King 17. Pasami Saulo 18. Brodie Jones 19. Chris Randall 20. Tex Hoy 21. Jirah Momoisea

Kalyn Ponga of the Knights (Getty)

Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys, 5.30pm AEST, Jubilee Stadium

Sharks: 1. Will Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Josh Dugan 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Connor Tracey 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Aaron Woods 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Toby Rudolf 14. Siosifa Talakai 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Jack Williams 17. Royce Hunt 18. Teig Wilton 19. Bryson Goodwin 20. Matt Moylan 21. Andrew Fifita

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Justin O’Neill 4. Murray Taulagi 5. Valentine Holmes 6. Daejarn Asi 7. Michael Morgan 8. Francis Molo 9. Reuben Cotter 10. Jordan McLean 11. Mitchell Dunn 12. Coen Hess 13. Josh Mcguire 14. Jake Granville 15. John Asiata 16. Tom Gilbert 17. Corey Jensen 18. Shane Wright 19. Jake Clifford 20. Connelly Lemuelu 21. Peter Hola

Val Holmes (Getty)

Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers, 7.35pm AEST, Panthers Stadium

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Brent Naden 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To’o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Moses Leota 11. Isaah Yeo 12. Liam Martin 13. James Fisher-Harris 14. Tyrone May 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Billy Burns 17. Zane Tetevano 18. Daine Laurie 19. Kurt Capewell 20. Matt Burton 21. Pat Hollis

Tigers: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Joseph Leilua 4. Moses Mbye 5. Tommy Talau 6. Luke Brooks 7. Benji Marshall 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Harry Grant 10. Thomas Mikaele 11. Luke Garner 12. Luciano Leilua 13. Alex Twal 14. Matt Eisenhuth 15. Elijah Taylor 16. Jacob Liddle 17. Shawn Blore 18. Chris Lawrence 19. Sam McIntyre 20. Josh Reynolds 21. Asu Kepaoa

Nathan Cleary (Getty)

Sunday

Melbourne Storm vs Manly Sea Eagles, 4.05pm AEST, Sunshine Coast Stadium

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Marion Seve 3. Brenko Lee 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Christian Welch 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Tom Eisenhuth 13. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 14. Nicholas Hynes 15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 16. Sandor Earl 17. Darryn Schonig 18. Ryley Jacks 19. Chris Lewis 20. Albert Vete 21. Isaac Lumelume

Manly: 1. Tevita Funa 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Jack Gosiewski 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Cade Cust 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Danny Levi 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Lachlan Croker 15. Corey Waddell 16. Sean Keppie 17. Taniela Paseka 18. Albert Hopoate 19. Abbas Miski 20. Morgan Boyle 21. Haumole Olakau’atu

Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith. (Getty)

Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs, 6.30pm AEST, GIO Stadium

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Jordan Rapana 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Curtis Scott 5. Nick Cotric 6. Jack Wighton 7. George Williams 8. Josh Papali’i 9. Siliva Havili 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Hudson Young 14. Tom Starling 15. Joseph Tapine 16. Ryan Sutton 17. Matthew Timoko 18. Sam Williams 19. Harley Smith-Shields 20. Kai O’Donnell 21. Matt Frawley

Bulldogs: 1. Will Hopoate 2. Nick Meaney 3. Marcelo Montoya 4. Kerrod Holland 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 6. Kieran Foran 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Ofahiki Ogden 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Aiden Tolman 14. Sione Katoa 15. Renouf To’omaga 16. Dean Britt 17. Matt Doorey 19. Luke Thompson 20. Jack Cogger 21. Reimis Smith 22. Tim Lafai