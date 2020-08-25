NRL news, Moses Mbye backs coach Michael Maguire’s Wests Tigers cuts

Wests Tigers co-captain Moses Mbye has defended coach Michael Maguire’s plan to dump a host of highly-paid underperforming stars from the club’s roster, despite big question marks over his own form.

Maguire is looking at a clean-out, and wants to move several long-serving players on after six losses in their last eight games has all but ended the Tigers’ season.

Destined for another year without finals footy – extending the longest finals drought in NRL history into a decade – Maguire sees the Tigers’ roster as the sole factor holding the club back.

Kiwi international Russell Packer is on his hit-list, as is former Souths back-rower Chris McQueen, while Josh Reynolds’ future is also up in the air. There are also still question marks over what to do with veteran favourite son Benj Marshall, who is off-contract but has a deal on the table.

Tigers head coach Michael Maguire (Getty)

Despite the difficulty of the situation, Mbye said he agreed with the necessary decisions behind Maguire’s well-intentioned grand plan for the Tigers.

“When you are a player on the higher end pay-bracket, you get more scrutiny which is completely warranted, and I think that is fair,” Mbye said.

“When you are one of the higher paid players you need to be performing as one of the best players in the team and have some sort of influence on each game.

“Madge has got to look for what is best for the club, himself moving forward and where he is going to get results.”

Tigers’ finals hopes hang by a thread. (Getty) (Getty)

It’s a brave call from the co-captain whose own form in 2020 has left fans underwhelmed, with his future at the club also uncertain.

There is talk Mbye has been linked with a move away from the Tigers and into Queensland to join the Titans.

But the co-captain says he is adamant in turning his form around and staying put at Leichhardt.

“Personally, I haven’t been able to do that (perform consistently) as often as I’d like to and I’m not shying away from that,” Mbye said.

Moses Mbye opens the scoring against the Bulldogs. (Getty) (Getty)

“Madge hasn’t had that conversation with myself, but I’m sure if he needs to have that conversation he will do so.

“It (my form) is something that I’m working extremely hard on.

“But it (contracts) is something that normally comes about in clubs that are struggling and have a bit of a top-heavy salary cap.”