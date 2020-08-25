NRL news | Brisbane Broncos coaches, Paul White defends position

The focus quickly shifted from Anthony Seibold to Paul White.

The Broncos chief executive could not entirely deny that in his decade-long tenure, Brisbane has churned through four coaches and failed to win a premiership.

He did deny that it was his sole responsibility.

“It’s not a dictatorship. I’m the CEO but I don’t make that decision on my own,” White said, as Seibold made a tearful exit on Wednesday less than two seasons into a five-year contract, with a reported payout of more than $1 million.

“It would be disrespectful to suggest that one man makes the decision in relation to those coaches.

“Ivan Henjak was the first coach when I arrived and we parted ways before the start of the season. Anthony Griffin then came into the role, Wayne [Bennett] followed him and then Seibs has been there, so I’ve really only had the opportunity to work with three coaches. I’ve had a 10-year tenure as CEO.

“Can I just say this. Our game on the field, it’s a high-risk game, it’s a brutal game, it’s a tough game. And decisions that you make with them game, they also carry an element of risk as well.

“Being accountable … is about acknowledging that every decision you make has an element of risk and it has an element of reward and you’re always trying to balance those.

“But I can assure everyone, our members and supporters, I’ve never made decisions on behalf of this club out of self-interest. I’ve made those decisions out of what I think is best for the club and I’ve been supported in my decision-making by good people right across the club, including my board.”

That defence against self-interest came unprompted. White has been accused of forcing out iconic six-time premiership winner Bennett as their relationship soured; the counter claim would be that Bennett turned cold on White when his exit cards were marked.

It can’t be disputed that White and Broncos chairman Karl Morris put an end date on Bennett when they went and signed Seibold in 2018. They felt that Bennett was yesterday’s man, especially with an eye to nurturing the club’s extremely young roster.

Bennett had no intention of ending his coaching career and White showed him the door. Club icon and director Darren Lockyer also backed the move and has been defending it ever since.

The decision meant that Brisbane axed the greatest coach in rugby league history for an up-and-comer who had just one head-coaching season under his belt, albeit a brilliant one with South Sydney.

White insisted that Seibold was the right choice at the time and claimed that he was accountable for the failed move. Accountability is something of a moot point for White, who is already departing the Broncos after this season and has been accused of having one foot out the door.

The word “accountable” was often used at Seibold’s last press conference, though the coach was the only one leaving Red Hill unemployed.

“Absolutely, we’re totally accountable. I’m accountable today as I was when we appointed Anthony,” White said.

“Just to qualify that – we fought hard to get Anthony at our club. He was the reigning Dally M Coach of the Year, his incumbent club – South Sydney – had offered him a four-year deal. We saw him as the right man to guide what was a young roster in building a team for the future.

“He had history with our club, he knew our elite player development systems, so we thought he was the ideal candidate. We did make a long-term investment decision in Anthony for the future of our club.

“Yes, we were accountable then and we’re accountable now. Anthony’s taken his accountability today and we’ll take ours as well.

“Can we do better, could we do better? Absolutely. But for all the right reasons, that decision was made back then. It hasn’t worked out but certainly I’m sitting here before everyone today as accountable as I was back when we appointed Anthony.”

White disputed that it was a viable option to let Bennett see out the final year of Broncos his contract in 2019 and have him take an overarching role at the Broncos, guiding a younger coach.

Bennett ultimately swapped places with Seibold last year and the pair have carried out a simmering feud ever since. The supercoach has also claimed that the process which hired Seibold, and overlooked club icon Kevin Walters, was a fixed outcome in which Seibold was always going to be appointed.

Seibold’s crash since has been only of the most brutal ever seen in the NRL. This has been the worst Broncos season in history and Seibold has dealt not just with poor results, but vicious personal attacks online; which are subject to investigations that have found links with other NRL coaches and former players.

“I disagree with that version of events [regarding Bennett’s exit], to be honest … but I’m not here to restate what’s happened in the past,” White said.

“Our reason that we were with Anthony and the board made that decision, we knew we needed to build a long-term plan with this playing group that we had and we knew we needed a change of direction for all the right reasons.

“Anthony’s pre-existing qualifications, the fact that he was coming from a big club, Dally M Coach of the Year, had grown up in our system, understood our system, was a Queenslander. We made an appointment and today, we face the brutal realities of sport, which is very, very unpredictable.

“Today, Anthony’s ending his tenure and we should respect and acknowledge the role that he’s done over his time at our club.

“When we brought Anthony to our club and at that time, there was widespread support for our decision. We went through a robust process and I’m not going to revisit that process but it was the type of process you’d expect from a club like ours.

“I said the board will, with immediate effect, go into the market for a coach for 2021 and beyond. And again, we’ll be judged by the decisions that we make.

“But to be honest, today’s about giving Anthony the recognition he deserves for his time at the club. I won’t be talking on future decisions at this particular moment.”

White said that he was not “passing the buck” over the Seibold failure.

Yet he also said that Brisbane had failed to deal with a season hit by biosecurity restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and his own role had been limited by bubble protocols. Apparently FaceTime and Zoom haven’t caught on at Red Hill.

“The frustrating thing I guess for myself, board and everyone else is we haven’t been able to interact with either our coach or our players; since virtually round one was the last time I sat amongst our playing group,” White said.

“That’s been terribly difficult. Some clubs have handled it extremely well. We’re a younger group; we haven’t handled it well. Like Seibs said, we’ll be better for the experience.”