Nordstrom Earnings Miss in Q2 as Sales Plunge on Store Closures By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Nordstrom Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q2

By Yasin Ebrahim

.com – Nordstrom reported second-quarter that missed analysts’ expectations as pandemic-led store closures weighed on sales.

Nordstrom (NYSE:) lost 0.06% to trade at $15.52 in after-hours trade following the report.

The firm reported a loss per share of $1.54 on revenue of $1.86B. Analysts polled by .com forecast EPS of $-1.5 on revenue of $2.37B.

Net sales decreased 53% from last year, reflecting “temporary store closures for approximately 50% of days during the quarter due to COVID-19 in addition to an approximately 10-percentage point timing impact from the Nordstrom anniversary sale shifting from the second quarter to the third quarter,” the company said.

Looking ahead, the company touted improved performance in the second half of the year.

“We’re confident that we can improve sales trends in the second half of the year and beyond,” said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer of Nordstrom “Our inventories are current and in-line, and we’re focused on amplifying relevant categories, brands and trends to meet customers’ changing preferences.”

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR