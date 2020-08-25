Noah Cyrus Struggling With Grief Following Grandmother’s Death

Instagram

The ‘Make Me (Cry)’ singer pays tribute to late grandmother Loretta Jean Palmer Finley in an emotional post following the elderly’s passing earlier this month.

Noah Cyrus has paid an emotional tribute to her late grandmother Loretta Jean Palmer Finley, who passed away last Wednesday (19Aug20).

Noah’s sister Miley, 27, confirmed Loretta’s death aged 85 in a post on Instagram over the weekend, but the younger Cyrus sibling did not immediately post her own tribute as she was struggling with grief.

However, on Tuesday the 20-year-old took to social media to honour the grandparent she called “Mammie,” telling fans that she was confident she was in heaven with the husband she lost to cancer more than three decades ago.

“Its taken me a few days to muster up something to say,” Noah wrote next to a picture of Loretta as a young girl. “i lost my grama Mammie who was an angel before she gained her wings Wednesday night. There’s no woman or man that i will come across in this lifetime that has the heart my mammie had.”

“Her dedication to God was more than i can explain through an instagram post. in a time so hard like this, the one thing keeping my mind somewhat at ease is that i know she’s finally met our Lord and Savior whom she worked so hard to praise his name every day of her life.”

“Mammie lost her husband due to cancer when she was 50… she never loved again.. never wanted to… to this day she was still waiting to be reunited with her Glenmore in heaven. you made it home mammie… you made it to your paradise.”

The “Make Me (Cry)” hitmaker went on to write she was sure her grandmother would be “waiting at the gates” of heaven ready to hug her and the rest of her family when they passed on, but her “heart breaks” that she won’t hear or hug her until then.

<br />

In Miley’s tribute, the “Midnight Sky” singer wrote, “You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world.”

“You are sunshine. Every day I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted. I will miss you for the rest of my life.”