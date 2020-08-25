Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Secret Marriage Speculation Is Just ‘GMA’ Flub

Instagram

People are quickly buzzing on Twitter that the ‘Total Bellas’ star and the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro have gotten married on the low after ‘Good Morning America’ refers to the former wrestler as Artem’s ‘wife.’

–

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev were not secretly married, despite what was recently suggested on a morning talk show. People started buzzing on Twitter after “Good Morning America” referred to the “Total Bellas” star as Artem’s “wife” in a promo clip announcing his return to “Dancing with the Stars“, sparking speculation that the pair had quietly tied the knot.

But that’s not the case, according to TMZ. Sources close to the couple tell the site that the former wrestler and the Russian dancer are not legally married and blame the misunderstanding on “GMA” flub.

The sources add though that the engaged couple still wants to get married, but they have not put any plans into motion due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The pair reportedly do not want a socially-distanced wedding, so they’re just going to wait until the pandemic passes before they begin preparing for their special day.

Nikki and Artem, who began dating in January 2019, got engaged a year later. Later in the same month, they announced that they’re expecting their first child, alongside her twin sister Brie Bella who also revealed her second pregnancy on the same day.

Nikki gave birth to a baby boy, whose name has not been revealed, on July 31. His sister Brie, meanwhile, welcomed her second child, also a baby boy, one day later on August 1.

Artem, who was recently announced to return for “DWTS” season 29, said in an Instagram video on Monday, August 24 that he dedicated his performance on the show to his little boy. “I just can’t wait to get back,” he gushed. “And I want to dedicate this season to my little boy.”

Due to Artem’s “DWTS” gig, Nikki is relocating back Los Angeles and has listed her home in Arizona after only 3 months living next to her sister Brie. According to TMZ, commuting between Arizona and Los Angeles during a pandemic with a baby became a major issue and she wants to be closer to Artem so they can raise their baby together.