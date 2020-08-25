NFL’s presumptive positive COVID cases return negative

All of the results now have returned negative twice, showing that the positives were, in fact, false.

The NFL was investigating the series of positive tests that came from the specific lab in New Jersey. The league has since raised concerns about the effectiveness of the testing program that was established to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns were among teams affected by the false-positive results. The Bears announced they had positive test results, and moved their morning practice on Sunday to the afternoon as a precaution. The Browns, instead, canceled their Sunday practice entirely after reporting they received multiple positive tests.

The Buffalo Bills also pushed their practice back, though they didn’t indicate why, but signs point to positive coronavirus test results.

Other impacted clubs include the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.

NFL coronavirus testing is done by BioReference, but tests are serviced by labs around the country to ensure that results are available within 24 hours.

Up to this point, the league has avoided any major coronavirus outbreaks among its 32 teams during training camp.