Natalia Dyer Feels Her Younger Co-Stars on ‘Stranger Things’ Are Being Oversexualized

The 25-year-old, who is known for her portrayal of Nancy Wheeler in the hit sci-fi series, explains why she feels protective of her fellow cast members, even though they’re not kids anymore.

Natalia Dyer is calling out members of the media for oversexualising her younger co-stars on “Stranger Things“.

The 25-year-old, who stars as Nancy Wheeler in the hit sci-fi series, reveals she feels protective of her fellow cast members, many of whom were just kids when they started on the show.

“There are so many layers going on here,” she tells The Independent. “I generally feel like, to me, it’s oversexualising them. I feel protective over the younger kids even though they’re not kids anymore, they’re teens.”

She adds, “They’re all great people and all having to grow up in very crazy circumstances. As a private person, I just feel like, leave people alone – unless you’re talking about their work or what they want to talk about.”

Millie Bobby Brown, now 16, has previously shared her feelings about her depiction in the media at such a young age.

“There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualisation, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me,” she wrote on Instagram in February.