Murray’s magic keeps Nuggets afloat

Photo: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Southeastern Conference is known for its athletic excellence at the collegiate level, but so many SEC student-athletes find success among the professional ranks as well. From the NFL to Major League Baseball and everything in between, the SEC sits at the pinnacle of developing professional stars. Here are a few SEC alumni in this week’s headlines:

Murray has big-time moments in playoff series vs. Jazz

Former Wildcat Jamal Murray came to play in the second playoff appearance of his four-year NBA career. Murray scored 36 points, including 10 in overtime, to lead the Nuggets to a 135-125 OT win over Utah in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff matchup.

Murray came back in Game 4 with a career-high 50 points in a 129-127 loss to the Jazz. Murray (23 years, 182 days) became the 2nd-youngest player with a 50-point double-double in playoff history behind Rick Barry (23 years, 21 days). After four games in the series, he’s leading the Nuggets in points (112), field goal percentage (53), three-point percentage (53) and assists (26).

At Kentucky, Murray was named First-Team All-SEC and joined a prestigious group with the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Kentucky’s Davis, Gilgeous-Alexander drop 30-plus in NBA Bubble

Former Wildcat stars Anthony Davis and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30-plus point games in effort to bring the Lakers and Thunder to Round 2 of the playoffs.

Davis, the former No. 1 overall draft pick, amassed 31 points and 11 rebounds in just 29 minutes of action as the Lakers routed Portland in Game 2 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Friday. Davis hit 13 of 21 field-goal attempts overall, including 3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point line, and played very little after the Lakers went up by as many as 30 points in the third quarter. His performance helped even the series at 1-1.

Despite losing Game 2 to go down 2-0 in their Western Conference playoff series vs. Houston, Oklahoma City’s Gilgeous-Alexander registered a career-high 31 points and six rebounds for the Thunder on Thursday.

English finishes second at The Northern Trust

Former Bulldog Harris English finished in second place (19-under) at The Northern Trust behind Dustin Johnson on Sunday. He jumped from 27th to 6th place in the FedEx Cup playoff standings, making him the darkhorse in the top 10.

The 31-year-old was an underdog at Georgia, but has found himself with 5 professional wins so far in his career.