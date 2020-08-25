Millie Bobby Brown Is Sherlock Holmes’ Sister in Netflix’s Enola Holmes Trailer

Step aside, Sherlock Holmes. There’s a new super-sleuth on the case. Netflix has revealed the first full trailer for Enola Holmes, a film adaptation of Nancy Springer’s beloved mystery books of the same name that follow Sherlock Holmes’ little sister, a talented detective in her own right. The movie will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 23.

The story is set in England in 1884 and centers on Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), the 16-year-old sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), as she attempts to unravel the mystery surrounding her mother’s (Helena Bonham Carter) disappearance after being sent to finishing school by her brothers. She soon finds herself ensnared in another mystery surrounding a runaway Lord (Louis Partridge) and becomes Sherlock’s “fiercest competition yet,” per the film’s official description.

Netflix previously tweeted out the teaser for the film alongside a scrambled message that read “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd.” And before you go consulting any detectives, we’re here to tell you that the tweet reads “Enola Holmes September TwentyThird.”

Enola Holmes is directed by Fleabag‘s Harry Bradbeer from a screenplay by Jack Thorne.

Most of the stars of this film have previously appeared in major Netflix Originals. Brown is known, of course, for her turn as Eleven in Stranger Things, and Cavill headlines the fantasy series The Witcher. Meanwhile, Claflin appeared in Netflix’s recent rom-com Love Wedding Repeat. Carter voiced the character All-Maudra in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and stars as Princess Margaret in The Crown Seasons 3 and 4.

You can also check out the first look photos of Enola Holmes below.

Enola Holmes premieres Sunday, Sept. 23 on Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown, Enola HolmesPhoto: Netflix Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Millie Bobby Brown, Enola HolmesPhoto: Netflix Millie Bobby Brown, Enola HolmesPhoto: Netflix