Millie Bobby Brown Is Sherlock Holmes’ Sister Enola in Netflix Trailer

Millie Bobby Brown is both Sherlock Holmes and Superman’s sister at the same time?? Stranger things have happened.

In the trailer for Enola Holmes, which was originally eyed for a theatrical release but instead will debut on Netflix, the setting is 1884 England – a world on the brink of change — when just-turned-16 Enola (played by Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why.

Having enjoyed a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Zack Snyder Presents Zack Snyder’s Justice League: #TheSnyderCut by Zack Snyder‘s Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Peaky Blinders‘ Sam Claflin), who in turn hurry her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Medici‘s Louis Partridge), the teen becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

Based on the book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is set for a Wednesday, Sept. 23 premiere on the streaming service.