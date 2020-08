Right-hander Mike Clevinger is out of Cleveland’s doghouse. How long he and/or fellow starting pitcher Zach Plesac remain with the organization is yet to be seen.

The Indians confirmed that Clevinger will take the bump on Wednesday for the series finale against the division-rival Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Clevinger hasn’t pitched since an Aug. 5 outing against the Cincinnati Reds, while Plesac remains relegated to Cleveland’s alternate training site, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com: