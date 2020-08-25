Mickey Guyton Shows Sonogram as She Announces Pregnancy

WENN

The ‘Heaven Down Here’ crooner is adding mother to her resume as she announces that she is expecting her first child with husband Grant Savoy, three years after their wedding.

–

Country singer Mickey Guyton is pregnant.

The “Heaven Down Here” star announced the baby news on social media on Tuesday (25Aug20), sharing photos of a sonogram with followers.

“Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself,” Guyton writes. “My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters.”

“I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom.”

<br />

The baby will be the first for Guyton and her husband, Grant Savoy, who wed in 2017.