Melania Trump Secretly Recorded Bashing Donald and Ivanka

Melania’s former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claims in an upcoming memoir that the First Lady was caught on tape making ‘disparaging’ remarks about her husband and his daughter.

Melania Trump is apparently not so fond of her own husband Donald Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump. Melania’s former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff teases that in her upcoming memoir, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady”, she will reveal what the First Lady said to her about her family.

According to journalist Yashar Ali, Stephanie, who helped run the Trump inauguration celebration, secretly recorded the Slovenian-American former model making “disparaging” comments about her husband and her daughter. The tell-all will reportedly reveal the First Lady’s reaction to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Donald bragged about fondling women, and her relationship with his eldest daughter Ivanka.

The book description reads, “After Trump won the 2016 election, Wolkoff was recruited to help produce the 58th Presidential Inauguration and to become the First Lady’s trusted advisor. Melania put Wolkoff in charge of hiring her staff, organizing her events, helping her write speeches, and creating her debut initiatives.”

The book, which will be released on September 1 ahead of the presidential election, will delve into details how Stephanie’s friendship with Melania fell apart. “Then it all fell apart when she was made the scapegoat for inauguration finance irregularities,” the description continues. “Melania could have defended her innocent friend and confidant, but she stood by her man, knowing full well who was really to blame. The betrayal nearly destroyed Wolkoff.”

It goes on to state, “In this candid and emotional memoir, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff takes you into Trump Tower and the White House to tell the funny, thrilling, and heartbreaking story of her intimate friendship with one of the most famous women in the world, a woman few people truly understand.”

Stephanie’s memoir is another of damaging behind-the-scenes looks at the president shared by his inner circle. Last week, his niece Mary Trump recorded his sister Maryanne Trump talking badly about the former real-estate tycoon. In the secret call, Maryanne said such things about her brother, “Donald is out for Donald, period,” “Donald is cruel,” “You can’t trust him,” “He has no principles. None,” and “The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy s**t.”