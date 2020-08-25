Melania Trump aims RNC speech at erasing memories of 2016

This , the speech Ms Trump will deliver a speech with reflections of her experiences over the last three and a half years, sprinkled with deeply personal anecdotes, a nod to history, a look at her proposed second-term agenda and a forceful push of support for her husband, a White House official familiar with the first lady’s preparation said.
This speech has also not been vetted by anyone in the West Wing.
It will not be coated in fear or anger, nor will she animatedly shout it, a la Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The first lady’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham said the content of Ms Trump’s speech is “positive and uplifting,” adding it is “very forward-looking.”
Ms Trump is not an experienced orator.
As first lady, the average length of her public remarks at events is typically three to four minutes, on rare occasions they stretch to seven or eight. This speech, Ms Grisham says, will be one of her longest as first lady.
The location of Ms Trump’s speech is also different from anybody else delivering remarks at the RNC.
She will, however, have a live audience of about 50 people, including the President, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence, as well as other family members, friends and people associated with her platform, Ms Grisham said.
Like many moves from this first lady during her tenure, by speaking in this location, she will loosely, but not directly, be connected to the theme of rest of the administration – instead highlighting her turf and independence.
The Rose Garden has been Ms Trump’s pet project for much of the last year, having overseen a comprehensive renovation of the space originally idealised by President John F. Kennedy, and implemented by Rachel “Bunny” Mellon, with input from Jacqueline Kennedy.
Following the garden’s public unveiling this weekend, Ms Trump was slammed by critics, many flabbergasted by the new, muted colour palette and the removal of several crab-apple trees that were part of the original 1962 design.
The removed trees, it should be noted, were not the originals of five decades ago and had already been replaced several times through the years, according to a White House official.
The 10 trees were taken to the National Park Service’s auxiliary facility for care until they can be replanted elsewhere on the White House grounds, where the shade they cast won’t interrupt the growth of the flowers beneath them, as was the case in the Rose Garden.
As with most public criticism of her aesthetic decisions as first lady – the White House holiday décor, for example – Ms Trump did not publicly respond, and instead hosted a private reception for the donors to the project, sending each guest home from with party favours of small, potted rose plants from the garden, with a card reading: “With the Compliments of First Lady Melania Trump,” according to the source.