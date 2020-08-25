Meghan Markle Says She’s Happy to Be Back in the U.S. ‘for So Many Reasons’

WENN

During her interview for the MAKERS Women series with activist Gloria Seinem, the Duchess of Sussex also expresses her admiration to Gloria and her works.

–

Leaving England seems to be one of the best decisions Meghan Markle ever made. In a clip from her new interview for the MAKERS Women series, which will fully drop on Wednesday, August 26, the Duchess of Sussex reveals that she’s beyond happy to be back in the U.S.

In the beginning of the interview, activist Gloria Seinem greets her, “So glad that you’re home.” To that, the wife of Prince Harry responds, “Me, too, for so many reasons.” While Meghan doesn’t elaborate the “reasons,” being able to live independently after exiting the British royal family earlier this year might be one of them.

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan also gushes over Gloria for her work in fighting for gender equality and they discuss the importance of voting. “People forget how hard women like you and so many others have fought for us just to be where we are right now,” she says. “If you don’t vote you don’t exist, it is the only place we’re all equal, the voting booth,” Gloria, who is one of the most prominent figures of the Women Liberation’s movement of the 1960s and 1970s, replies.

The 86-year-old journalist goes on to say that it’s important for young people to vote. “What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote,” she shares. “I can understand the feeling that they don’t think they have an impact, and yet it’s more important for them to vote because they’re going to be alive long after I am.”

“They’re going to be suffering the consequences…(but) movements are families, it’s no sacrifice. I get to do what I love and care about every day of my life, how great is that?” she continues.

<br />

This is not the first time for Meghan to discuss the importance of voting. Last week, the mom of one made a surprise appearance on Michelle Obama’s When All Women Vote event. “We all know what’s at stake. If you aren’t part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. If you are complacent, you are complicit,” she said.

She went on urging, “This fight is worth fighting and we all have to be out there mobilizing to have our voices heard. We can make a difference in this election and we will make a difference in this election.”