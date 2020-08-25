Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Pressured Into Not Naming Tory Lanez as Her Shooter

Instagram

The ‘WAP’ raptress initially ‘wasn’t planning on talking to police’ or identifying the person who pulled the trigger, but ‘there were lies that were being spread and she wasn’t going to stand for it.’

– Megan Thee Stallion recently confirmed Tory Lanez did shoot her in the July incident, but she held herself back from identifying the shooter for quite a long time before that. Now a source says that the 25-year-old femcee was pressured into not naming her rumored ex-flame as the man who pulled the trigger.

A source tells Page Six, “Megan wasn’t going to name names, she wasn’t going to go there – she wasn’t planning on talking to police. She was protecting herself. People in her camp and in Tory’s camp shut everyone down so fast you could barely blink.”

However, as Megan hinted during her Instagram Live, she was upset by the lies spread by Tory and his team on media that she faked her injuries and that she initiated the altercation with Tory. “But there were lies that were being spread and she wasn’t going to stand for it,” the source adds.

Following her confession, Megan has been called in to speak to L.A. investigators and the district attorney. The DA’s office says, “Our office asked law enforcement for further investigation before making a filing decision on a charge of felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm – personal use of a firearm, against Daystar Peterson (Tory’s real name).”

Meanwhile, Megan’s hairstylist and close friend Jonathan Wright has given an update on her mental and physical state after the shooting incident that left her feeling traumatic. “She has grown a lot mentally, physically and everything in between. I’m very glad that my friend has this confidence, and is open to showing what she’s been through,” he says.

Jonathan goes on sharing, “She don’t like people to feel sorry for her, she is a hustler. It is just a relief to see the music she is putting out there.” He adds, “She’s not a person to want sympathy when something like that happens. It’s just a situation where you have to just move on and go from there.”