Medtronic Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By .com

Medtronic Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



.com – Medtronic (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Medtronic announced earnings per share of $0.62 on revenue of $6.51B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $5.4B.

Medtronic shares are down 11% from the beginning of the year, still down 18.03% from its 52 week high of $122.15 set on January 22. They are under-performing the which is up 6.21% from the start of the year.

Medtronic follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Medtronic’s report follows an earnings beat by Merck,amp;Co on July 31, who reported EPS of $1.37 on revenue of $10.87B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $10.4B.

Pfizer had beat expectations on July 28 with second quarter EPS of $0.78 on revenue of $11.8B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.68 on revenue of $11.54B.

