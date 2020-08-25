Maxo Kream Sends Support to Megan Thee Stallion, Calls Tory Lanez a ‘B***h’

Instagram

‘I wasn’t going to speak on this s**t until I seen n***as and b****es coming for Megan, talkin’ like she 6ix9ine or something,’ the Houston rapper says in an Instagram video.

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez‘s shooting drama prompts fellow celebrities to weigh in on the matter. Among those is Maxo Kream, who takes to his Instagram account to publicly voice support for Megan after she confirmed that it was the Canadian rapper who shot her during a July altercation in Los Angeles.

“I wasn’t going to speak on this s**t until I seen n***as and b****es coming for Megan, talkin’ like she 6ix9ine or something,” the Houston rapper said in a video that he uploaded on Monday, August 24. “Three days before Megan got shot I was in L.A., I was at the hotel. Tory Lanez’s b***h-a** was staying at the hotel too.”

He also added that when he went to a local Jamaican restaurant, he saw Tory pulling up to the same restaurant shortly after. Maxo claimed that Tory went to the wrong car. “This n***a walk up to my car, open my door,” he recalled. That prompted the people with Maxo to hold up their guns at Tory.

After realizing his mistake, Tory allegedly said, “Oh! My bad, bro, I didn’t know where I was going.” Of his reaction, Maxo said in his video, “You would shoot a female but when some gangsters get on your a**, up sticks, n***as cop plea bargains.”

“Tory Lanez a b***h, bro. Any n***a from Texas that ain’t standing up for Megan y’all some b***h-a** n***as too,” he went on to slam “The Take” spitter. “Keep Megan name out your mouth, n***a.”

<br />

Prior to this, rapper Bun B also took aim at Tory. “I know Tory, I know his manager and all them. F**k all that though. F**k all that. If the man on drugs, get him some godd**n rehab. If the man got mental health issues, get him some therapy. But you not gonna sit here and shoot this girl and we not gonna say nothing,” he blasted Tory. “That s**t not real n***a s**t. It’s not. Any time a man hurts a woman, that’s obsession. That ain’t love. He had no reason to shoot this girl.”