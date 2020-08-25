Mavs rule out Kristaps Porzingis for Game 5 vs. Clippers

Kristaps Porzingis has been listed as out for the Dallas Mavericks’ game 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a knee injury.

The power forward will be missing his second consecutive game in the series, robbing the team of their second-best scoring option.

Fortunately for the Mavericks, they have been able to survive without Porzingis, as they won game 4 thanks to an all-time great performance from Luka Doncic, who even managed to knock down a game-winning three-pointer in overtime to take down the loaded Clippers.

Mavs starting forward Dennis Finney-Smith has been listed as questionable due to hip soreness, while Patrick Beverley, who has already missed all but one game of the series, has been ruled as doubtful.

The Clippers and Mavericks are currently tied at 2-2, making Game 5 extremely important, as the winner will just be a win away from making it to the second round. While the Mavericks were able to win without Porzingis, there is no doubt that they will be missing his presence on the court.

In his first season with the Mavericks, Porzingis proved to be a reliable No. 2 option behind Doncic, averaging 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds a game while helping Dallas secure a spot in the playoffs. Now, he hopes that he is able to get back on the court in time to help Dallas continue its playoff run, as the Mavericks have not been able to make it past the first round since they won the championship in 2011.