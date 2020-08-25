Masika Kalysha Blasted for Pretending to Be Abused and Kidnapped to Promote Her OnlyFans

Instagram

In a video posted on her Instagram account, the reality TV star tearfully says, ‘All you guys have to do is leave me tip and follow me so they can let me home.’

There’s a lot of advertising methods out there, but Masika Kalysha just so happened to pick the worst way possible to promote her OnlyFans. The reality TV star has successfully landed in hot water for pretending to be kidnapped and abused so that more people would subscribe to her account on the rated social media app.

Masika shared on Instagram on Tuesday, August 25 a video of her covered in bruises as she tearfully said to the camera, “I got beat up. I don’t know how much time I have. I got beat really bad, and they’re coming. All you guys have to do is leave me tip and follow me so they can let me home. Guys please help.”

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “I’ve been kidnapped. I’m in a warehouse somewhere. Idk where! I’m so scared! They took all my money and they want more! Please! Help me! Click the link in my bio & Subscribe to my OnlyFans and tip me so they’ll let me go!!! They’re coming!!!”

Naturally, her video did not sit well with many people. “Masika needs to be suspended from all social media platforms at this point,” someone said. “Masika Kalysha is really Instagram stigmatizing women getting kidnapped to promote her own OnlyFans accounts. It’s so cringe & disrespectful to victims….,” another person wrote, while some people just predicted that the star would be “going to hell” because of what she did.

“Masika is a sick f**king lady, she gives heavy drugs & lost soul vibes! Stupid b***h!!!” one upset user chimed in. “What the fuck kind of drugs is Masika on to think her video for her Only Fans would EVER be acceptable,” someone was wondering, while one other person commented, “Masika it’s the fake a** tears for me. Then talking bout spread awareness to child sex trafficking girl who the hell you think you fooling? If anything you the predator dressing like that tryna so called spread awareness about abused children tf.”

Masika has yet to respond to the backlash, though the video has since been deleted.