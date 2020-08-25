Man U’s Harry Maguire found guilty of assault, resisting arrest, attempts of bribery

On the same day that England manager Gareth Southgate called Manchester United captain Harry Maguire into the national team for next month’s Nations League matches, the defender was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery for his role in an altercation on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Per Martha Kelner of Sky News, Maguire was handed a prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days. However, that sentence is suspended because it is his first offense and all charges are misdemeanors.

According to the AP’s Rob Harris and Sky, Maguire will appeal the decision.