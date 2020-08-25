Man City interested in Lionel Messi if available?

Lionel Messi is reportedly eyeing an exit from Barcelona, and while it can be difficult to know how seriously we should be taking these kinds of rumors, that has not stopped Manchester City from keeping an eye on the situation with the hopes of landing the star striker if he were to become available.

The Premier League club is reportedly looking into the possibility of acquiring Messi but the biggest obstacle seems to be money, as Manchester City would need to avoid breaking Financial Fair Play rules in order to sign him. Messi is currently signed to a contract that would earn him 26 million GBP (approximately $34 million), so the team would likely need to sell a few contracts in order to free up space in the books for Messi.

Messi has played for Barcelona his entire professional career, and many fans assumed he would finish out his career with the club. However, he has openly expressed some of his frustration with the team this year, causing rumors to start swirling about the 33-year-old heading elsewhere to finish out his days on the pitch. It certainly didn’t help that Barcelona lost to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals earlier this summer.

With only a year left on his contract, Messi could simply play another season and then move on. However, if a team like Manchester City wants to get him before he hits the market, they may make an offer so big that Barcelona couldn’t refuse, especially if they know that Messi will be leaving after the season anyway.