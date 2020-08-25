Man arrested over threats towards Richmond’s Dylan Grimes

The Richmond Football Club has today confirmed a man has been arrested and charged by Victorian Police for allegedly making threats on social media towards defender Dylan Grimes and his family.

Grimes revealed he received death threats following a staging incident during Richmond’s win against Essendon on the weekend.

Victorian Police confirmed they had charged a 39-year-old man from Frankston in relation to the alleged attack on social media.

“Police executed a warrant at a Frankston address on Monday 24 August as part of an investigation into alleged online harassment,” the statement read.

Dylan Grimes (Getty)

“Detectives arrested a 39-year-old man and charged him with stalking, using telecommunications device to menace, making threat to commit sexual offence and other charges.

“He was bailed to appear before Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 4 May 2021.”

Richmond shortly after confirmed the news in a statement.

“Richmond can confirm that Victoria Police have arrested and charged a man with several serious offences, following extreme threats that compromised the safety of Dylan Grimes and his family, after last weekend’s game against Essendon,” the club said in a statement.

“The club commends Grimes for calling out this type of abuse and will continue to support both himself and his family.

“Richmond continues to stand with its players, and the broader community, on the issue of online abuse – it has no place in our game, or our society.”

Grimes said he hoped to move on from the incident and focus on footy while encouraging fans to “call out” the behaviour going forward.

“Firstly I want to thank Victoria Police for their assistance with this matter, and for promptly protecting the physical safety of my family while I am away,” Grimes said.

“The severity and pointed nature of these threats went way beyond what I would call normal post-game banter with this individual, so much so that we were concerned for the safety of my family back home in Victoria.”

“Honestly, I am disappointed that this has escalated to this extent, I’d really like to move on from it and get back to focusing on footy, but at the same time I also encourage people to continue to call out this kind behaviour. It’s not right for anyone, including players and their families, to have their safety threatened.”