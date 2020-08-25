Malaika Arora’s yoga aasan for the day will be perfect for this festive-weekday

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone! Hope you had a great weekend seeking blessings of the almighty Bappa, eating a lot of modaks and spent some amazing time with your families! Its weekends like these that make our weekdays so much more productive! So let’s begin this week on an active note with #malaikasmoveoftheweek Don’t forget to tag me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga when you post 🙂 This week’s pose is an Anjaneyasana Variation! âÂ¨ – Start in a downward dog. As you exhale bring your right foot forward and place it in between your hands aligning the right knee and heel in a straight line. – Lower your left knee to thr ground. Slide it back if needed till you feel a comfortable stretch in your left thigh – Inhale and lift your chest upright, taking your arms upwards, either parallel to each other or palms joined – With ever exhale, bend deeper into the pose, pressing your tailbone towards the floor – If possible, bend your back knee, lifting your heel towards the buttock, holding your right leg with your right hand and placing your left hand on the knee. Try and look up. This pose is sure to stretch out every muscle in your body 🙂 This beautiful click is by @by.the.gram #malaikasmondaymotivation #mondaymotivation #moveoftheweek #yogalife #sarvayoga #strongerwithsarva #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #sarva