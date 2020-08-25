Lillard out for Game 5 vs. Lakers with right knee sprain

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their best player facing elimination against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening.
Portland tweeted that a second MRI confirmed that star guard Damian Lillard has a right knee sprain and is unavailable for Game 5. Lillard suffered the setback in the third quarter of Monday’s 135-115 loss to the Lakers that dropped the Trail Blazers down 3-1 in the series:
Previously in the best-of-seven, the 30-year-old battled through a dislocated finger to remain in the lineup, but a knee sprain carries additional risks, particularly for someone leading a side that’s a loss away from elimination at the hands of the team with the conference’s top record.
Lillard led all scorers with 34 points in Portland’s 100-93 upset win over the Lakers in the series opener. He matched that production in Game 3 as the Trail Blazers fell to Los Angeles 116-108.