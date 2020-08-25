LeddarTech Is a Proud Sponsor and Presenter at Mobility Re-Imagined MOVE 2020 America from September 1-3, 2020

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, an industry leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems, is proud to be a sponsor of Mobility Re-imagined MOVE 2020 America from September 1-3, 2020, as the conference goes all virtual for the first time.

“LeddarTech is excited to be involved in this tremendous event that brings together industry leaders in mobility and automotive innovations,” stated Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications. “The transition from a physical to a virtual event has enabled MOVE 2020 to reach a greater audience, and the level of participation and interaction promises to make this event one not to miss in September. MOVE 2020 is especially timely for LeddarTech due to the recent acquisition of the sensor-fusion and perception software company VayaVision in July,” concluded Mr. Aitken.

LeddarTech will lead two key sessions at MOVE 2020

September 1 (3:40 PM EST), LeddarTech will host a virtual roundtable exploring how an optimal sensor-fusion stack can accelerate ADAS features and AD capabilities to accelerate the adoption of Level 3 to 5 technology. Joining Pierre Olivier, CTO of LeddarTech for this session will be Pierre Lefevre, CTO of COAST Autonomous and others.

September 1 (4:50 PM EST), LeddarTech will host an interactive panel discussion along with key industry experts entitled “Multiple sensing modalities case study: The key to Level 3 to 5 autonomy.” This session will examine the challenges facing mass adoption of vehicle automation technology and show how sensor fusion can help overcome these technical obstacles by fully exploiting the strength of each sensing modality – camera, radar, and LiDAR.

The industry consensus is that Level 3 to 5 autonomous driving applications require multiple sensors and sensor combinations. Sensor-fusion and perception development significantly accelerates the customers’ time-to-market while decreasing cost and reducing risk. By adding this technology to LeddarTech’s portfolio that also includes the LeddarEngine™ for Tier 1 LiDAR development and LiDAR sensors for the mobility industry, the company is well-positioned to serve their customers at all levels of development from level 2-5.

See MOVE 2020 for details and to register

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments with its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform. LeddarTech delivers a cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution to Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators that enables them to develop automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the foundation of the LeddarEngine™. LeddarTech has 14 generations of solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine platform operating 24/7 in harsh environments. This platform is actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 80 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Corporate Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232

[email protected]

