LeBron James speaks out about Jacob Blake shooting

LeBron James and the Lakers dominated the Portland Trail Blazers to go up 3-1 in the series, but LeBron’s focus was off the court and outside of the bubble after the win, as he spoke about how Black America is still “terrified” of becoming victims of police brutality in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

“I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America,” LeBron said. “Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified.”

Blake, who is black, was shot seven times in front of his family by Kenosha police officers over the weekend. Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call when the shooting took place. Someone was able to film the shooting and posted it online, where it quickly went viral and gained national attention. LeBron said the video was another clear example of the police using excessive force.

“If you’re sitting here and telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman or detain him or just before the firing of guns, then you’re sitting here and lying to not only me, but you’re lying to every African American, every Black person in the community,” LeBron said. “Because we see it over and over and over.

NBA players have made it a priority to use the resumed season a platform to speak out against systemic racism and police brutality. George Hill voiced his concern that starting up the season at all may have been a mistake, as he fears it may prove to be a distraction from bigger issues. However, LeBron remains confident that this is the best way for players to stand united against racism.