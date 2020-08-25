LeBron James Condemns Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Instagram

The Lakers player is enraged after watching a video of the Sunday, August 23 incident that leaves the 29-year-old black man fighting for his life after getting shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police.

–

LeBron James is in shock after another black person fell victim to possible police brutality. On Sunday, August 23, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin despite being unarmed.

Reacting to the news, the NBA star took to Twitter express his rage over the incident. He wrote on Monday, “And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This s**t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!!” Making a heartfelt plea for justice, he added, “We want JUSTICE.”

LeBron shared his reaction in reply to civil rights attorney Ben Crump’s tweet which read, “Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter.” The attorney included a video of the incident in his post.

LeBron James condemned police over Jacob Blake shooting.

Another basketball star, Donovan Mitchell, also responded to Ben’s tweet as writing, “F THE GAMES AND PLAYOFFS!!! THIS IS SICK AND IS A REAL PROBLEM WE DEMAND JUSTICE! ITS CRAZY I DONT HAVE ANY WORDS BUT WTF MAN! THIS IS WHY WE DONT FEEL SAFE!!!!”

Donovan Mitchell reacted to Jacob Blake shooting.

George Hill, who is in the NBA bubble, echoed the sentiment in an interview with USA Today. “We can’t do anything. First all, we shouldn’t have came to this damn place to be honest,” he said. “Coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are. But we’re here. It is what it is. We can’t do anything from right here. But definitely when it’s all settled, some things need to be done.”

He continued, “This world has to change. Our police department has to change. Us as society has to change. Right now, we’re not seeing any of that. Lives are being taken as we speak day in and day out. There’s no consequence or accountability for it. That’s what has to change.”

<br />

Jacob Blake was walking into his car after apparently breaking a fight between two women when a police officer shot him in the back. His wife and children were in the car when this happened. He is fortunately alive and is in stable condition after undergoing surgery. Two police officers have been placed on administrative leave.