Lazarus is attacking the crypto industry via LinkedIn, warns F-Secure By Cointelegraph

Lazarus is attacking the crypto industry via LinkedIn, warns F-Secure
Lazarus, a group of hackers who are allegedly backed by North Korea, is now reportedly attacking crypto and blockchain talent through major professional social network, LinkedIn (NYSE:).
According to a report by the Finnish cyber security and privacy firm, F-Secure, the latest Lazarus attack was made through a crypto-related job advert on the site. Their investigation indicated that an individual working in the Blockchain space received a phishing message that mimicked a legitimate Blockchain job listing.
