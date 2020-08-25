LANCO Star Eric Steedly Gets Married

Instagram

The country music guitarist has exchanged wedding vows with his fiancee Jessica Wardwell, only months after getting engaged during an exotic romantic getaway.



LANCO guitarist Eric Steedly is a married man, after tying the knot with girlfriend Jessica Wardwell on Sunday (23Aug20).

The country music star and photographer Jessica exchanged vows in Nashville, Tennessee, with the bride looking stunning in an Olia Zavozina gown, while Eric and his brothers donned matching beige suits.

“It has definitely been an interesting time to plan a wedding and start our new life. But the silver lining is that, since we have known each other, we have never been able to spend this much time together because I am on the road so much,” Eric told People of the way the coronavirus pandemic has affected their plans.

<br />

In order to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, seats were spaced out to enforce social distancing while Eric and Jessica also handed out personalised masks and hand sanitiser to their guests.

Eric and Jessica first started dating in May 2018 and got engaged on vacation in Aruba in January (20).