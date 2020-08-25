Kobe Bryant to Get a Los Angeles Street Named in His Honor

WENN

Herb J. Wesson Jr., the president of the L.A. City Council, makes the announcement via social media a day after what would have been the late NBA star’s 42nd birthday.

The late Kobe Bryant is set to have a Los Angeles street named in his honor.

The street will be near the city’s Staples Center where the basketball icon, who died in January, played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Herb J. Wesson Jr., the president of the L.A. City Council, announced the news on Monday, August 24, revealing the project is in development.

“Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK (streets),” Wesson wrote on Twitter. “Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. Kobe Bryant Blvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible.”

The news comes a day after what would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday.

The sports legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash that left seven others dead.