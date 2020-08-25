Kim Kardashian’s Daughters North and Chicago’s Latest Photoshoot Goes Awry

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star helps her daughters take photos of them sitting on a wooden fence in front of leafy green trees, but it doesn’t end well.

North and Chicago West wanted to be as good as their mom, Kim Kardashian, when it comes to photoshoot. However, it looks like the little girls still have a lot of things to learn as seen in the latest photos the makeup mogul shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 25.

Kim helped her daughters take photos of them sitting on a wooden fence in front of leafy green trees. Several of the snaps were actually adorable as North and Chicago struck some poses together, with the eldest daughter of Kanye West rocking a pair of pink cowboy boots, fuzzy pants as well as a black tank top. Meanwhile, Chi looked extra cute in beige overalls that she wore over a light blue T-shirt.

It was the last photo that got everyone laughing. The blurry picture showed both of the girls falling off the rails into the grass. “My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail. Swipe to the right to see how it ended,” Kim said in the caption of the post, adding a crying-laughing emoji because she found it hilarious.

Many people apparently thought the same, with Khloe Kardashian commenting, “Omg the cutest EVER!!!!!” Kobe Bryant‘s widow Vanessa shared a similar comment, while Paris Hilton simply left a couple of heart-eyed emojis. Former Miss Tanzania Wema App, in the meantime, had some questions, “Sooo cute… What happened in the last pic…? Who pushed who…???”

“This is the cutest damn thing I’ve seen in years. Hashtag seriously,” someone raved, while one other enthused, “last photo killed me omfg.” Meanwhile, an individual commented, “North always dropping that baby.” There was also one person who gushed over the kids, “Well…sure was super cute while it lasted!!”