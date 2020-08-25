Kevin Hart Turns ‘Disrespectful’ Usain Bolt Mix-Up Into Humor

WENN

The ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ star has the best, hilarious response to his photo being used for an article about the Olympic gold medalist by NBC News.

Kevin Hart had the best reaction after NBC News mistook him for Usain Bolt. On Tuesday, August 25 the news outlet posted a story about the Olympic gold medalist’s COVID-19 diagnosis on its Facebook page with a picture of the actor/comedian attached on it. “Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive, tests positive for coronavirus,” read the headline.

The mix-up soon caught the attention of the “Ride Along” star, who couldn’t help but joke at it. He posted a screenshot of the article featuring his photo on his Instagram page and quipped in the caption, “No comment ….I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight…..”

He continued, “I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever….S**t just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule….IM BACK B***HES!!!!!”

While finding the mix-up “disrespectful on so many levels,” the 41-year-old added that “all you can do is laugh.” He went on joking, “Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso.”

As soon as the mix-up sparked a lot of criticism and jokes on social media, NBC News quickly corrected the error. “Due to a technical error, the social image on this post mistakenly featured a photo of comedian Kevin Hart,” it explained in a re-post of the article. “In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video. The display image has been corrected.”

The article posted by NBC News reports an update on Usain’s health issue after he revealed on Monday that he’s in quarantine while waiting for the result of his coronavirus test. On Tuesday, Jamaica’s minister of health confirmed that the 34-year-old athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

“It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has tested positive,” Dr. Christopher Tufton told reporters. “He has been formally notified, I’m told by the authorities. It triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which we follow through with contact tracing.”

Interestingly, on Monday, news also broke about Kevin’s own experience with coronavirus. The “Night School” star revealed during his stand-up set at the latest iteration Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show in Yellow Springs, Ohio over the weekend that he had the disease earlier this year. As to why he didn’t say anything about it at the time, he joked, “The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.”