Justin Holbrook, Gold Coast Titans coach contract extension til 2024

The Gold Coast Titans have shown an incredible amount of faith in head coach Justin Holbrook, extending his contract for the next four seasons till 2024.

As NRL coaches are axed left, right and centre around the league, Holbrook now stands as the man with the most job security, signed up longer than any other coach.

“The next few years is an exciting time for the club with everyone all working hard for a successful future,” Holbrook said in a statement on the club’s website.

“I would like to thank all the Titans staff and the club’s owners in the Frizelle and Kelly families, Chair Dennis Watt and the Board of Directors as they have been extremely supportive of myself at a professional level and my family since we arrived.

“All of us are very excited to be staying with the Titans long term.”

Coach Justin Holbrook looks on during a Gold Coast Titans (Getty)

Holbrook joined the Titans in 2020 as the club undergoes a massive shake-up, and despite having just four wins in a turbulent season rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the coach has obviously shown enough to his bosses that he is worth keeping on board.

Led by Titans head of culture and performance Mal Meninga, Gold Coast been rejuvenating the playing squad with recent key signings of David Fifita from the Broncos, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui from the Storm, Herman Ese’ese from the Knights and there’s even been reports the club is trying to attract veteran Cameron Smith.

Meanwhile some stalwarts in the team in recent seasons like Jai Arrow and Ryan James are on their way out to the Rabbitohs and Raiders respectively, and Nathan Peats and Bryce Cartwright are not expected to remain beyond 2020.

Holbrook arrived to the NRL with big expectations too, having guided St Helens to the 2019 Super League title in the UK.

“The positive influence and overall development of our squad under Justin’s guidance in his maiden year is very obvious,” Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said.

“Justin is highly regarded by our player group and throughout the game.

“I am sure our members and fans will be thrilled that he will be heading up our coaching program for the next four years.”