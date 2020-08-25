John Tortorella fined $25,000 for media availability conduct

The NHL announced Tuesday afternoon that Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella was fined $25,000 for his conduct during a post-game press conference following his team’s postseason elimination at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Aug. 19.

After Game 5, Tortorella remained available for only two questions before he prematurely ended the session.

“I’m not going to get into the touchy-feely stuff and the moral victories and all that,” he said as he rose from his seat. “You guys be safe.”