Jerry Jones: Inconsistent NFL crowd standards are fair

A growing topic of conversation in the NFL has been whether it’s fair for some teams to have fans in their home stadiums and some not to. A number of NFL coaches have worries, but Jerry Jones doesn’t think it’s a problem.

Jones has made it clear that he intends to host fans at AT,amp;T Stadium this season. On Tuesday, he added that he has permission from the Governor of Texas to do so. He also dismissed concerns about whether that’s fair or not, saying games can be great with or without crowds.

“Absolutely (it’s fair). The benefit of crowds are important to sports,” Jones said, via Josh Clark of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “On the other hand, is it possible to have great games without it … you saw one the other night in basketball. But it’s fair. We’ve made up our minds this thing isn’t going to be one way or another. Surely, about evening up everything that could be competitive, you’ve got to have to adapt to the virus. Attendance being one of them. To the end that we can get fans enjoying these games with an experience similar to the thing they’ve come accustomed (to) is a big step in the right direction.”

A growing chorus of coaches believe the league’s lack of consistency on the issue of fan attendance isn’t fair. The NFL has shown no indication that it will be stepping in to mandate anything. Ultimately, it’s probably going to be up to franchises, and teams will have to adapt.